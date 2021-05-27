Cancel
Penns Grove, NJ

Penns Grove Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Penns Grove: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Penns Grove, NJ
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Penns Grove: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
(PENNS GROVE, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Penns Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cumberland County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Salem A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NEW CASTLE...KENT NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...NORTHEASTERN KENT...WEST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND AND SALEM COUNTIES At 323 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Saint Georges to near Goldsboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Newark, Middletown, Pennsville, Smyrna, Carneys Point, New Castle, Salem, Harrington, Woodstown, Alloway, Camden, Clayton, Quinton, Greensboro, Oakland, Delaware City, Cheswold, Millington and Sudlersville. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.