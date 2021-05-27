Cancel
Ranson, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ranson

Ranson (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ranson: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Ranson, WV
City
Ranson, WV
Ranson, WVPosted by
Ranson (WV) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Ranson — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RANSON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ranson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ranson, WVPosted by
Ranson (WV) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Ranson — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RANSON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ranson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ranson, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Severe weather collapses Universal Forest building, cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLES TOWN — Severe weather caused a structure to collapse at Ranson’s Universal Forest Products facility Monday night, according to Independent Fire Co. Captain Billy McDonald. The call came in at 6:35 p.m., McDonald explained, and in addition to the building collapse, there were initial reports that workers may have...
Jefferson County, WVwfmd.com

NWS Confirms Tornado Caused Damage In Jefferson County

The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly two-miles, one person was injured. Charles Town, WV – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Ranson, West Virginia on Monday May 3, 2021. An EF-1 tornado with peak wind speed of 90 miles an hour, traveled...
Ranson, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Storm rattles Ranson: Possible tornado leaves property damage in wake

RANSON —A tornado passed through Ranson and parts of Charles Town early Monday night, causing mild to moderate damage. Two buildings at a Ranson lumber manufacturing outlet collapsed during a severe thunderstorm that passed through Jefferson County on Monday evening. The storm damage from high winds occurred about 6:30 p.m....
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 9 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Vanville, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ranson, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, W.Va.

RANSON, W.Va. — A possible tornado touched down Monday evening in the Jefferson County, W.Va., town of Ranson, whipping debris into a house, overturning part of tractor-trailer and tearing a roof off a building across the street, according to witnesses and weather officials. The system struck at about 6:30 p.m.,...
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Southern Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Northern Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Shepherdstown... Ranson Inwood... Kearneysville Sharpsburg... Shenandoah Junction Rohrersville... Gapland Antietam... Brownsville Winebrenners Cross... Martinsburg Airport Vanville... Moler Crossroads Arden... Bakerton Bunker Hill... Gerrardstown Glengary Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Jefferson County, WVweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corporation Of Ranson, or over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harpers Ferry around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Shenandoah Junction, Bolivar, Pleasantville, Neersville, Millville, Bakerton and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN