Murphy, NC

Howard Allen

Cherokee Scout
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Winford Allen, 91, of Hiwassee Dam, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in a Murphy care facility. Howard was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army from 1951-53. Howard began driving a truck for Pure Oil and later became owner of Allen’s General Merchandise and Allen’s Used Cars, which was located across from Hiwassee Dam School. He worked for the Bear Paw Resort in maintenance, which led him to Carolina Water Service, where he worked as the operator until 2013, when he finally retired.

