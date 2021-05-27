4-Day Weather Forecast For Quitman

Effective: 2021-05-02 08:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 04:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84) affecting Lowndes and Brooks Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84). * Until late tonight. * At 8:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 104.7 feet. * Flood stage is 104.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Sunday was 106.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 104.0 feet, In Lowndes County, Spook Bridge Lane begins to flood.