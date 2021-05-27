Cancel
Broken Bow, OK

Broken Bow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Broken Bow (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Broken Bow: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Broken Bow (OK) Weather Channel

Broken Bow, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Broken Bow (OK) Weather Channel

Broken Bow is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(BROKEN BOW, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Broken Bow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Broken Bow (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Broken Bow’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Broken Bow: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Broken Bow (OK) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Broken Bow

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Broken Bow: Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND MCCURTAIN COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Octavia to 8 miles northeast of Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Rufe, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Battiest, Pickens, Shinewell, Mount Herman and Glover.
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 911 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Broken Bow, or 31 miles west of De Queen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Hochatown, Plunketville, Watson, Mount Herman and Sherwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH