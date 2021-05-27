Tuomas from Nightwish has revamped his old black metal band

Tuomas Holopainen has revealed that he’s been working on new music with his old black metal band, Darkwoods My Betrothed, and has plans to release it before the end of the year. The Finnish keyboard magician made three albums with the black metal outfit in the ​‘90s, before forming Nightwish and eventually becoming one of the biggest metal musicians in Europe. Now, he says, thanks to COVID freeing up everyone involved’s time, previous idle chatter amongst the band has actually had a chance to grow legs and come to fruition.