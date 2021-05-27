Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leeds, AL

Weather Forecast For Leeds

Posted by 
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Leeds: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Leeds, AL
105
Followers
478
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Leeds is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LEEDS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leeds. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Leeds

(LEEDS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leeds. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(LEEDS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leeds. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Leeds’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leeds: Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Leeds weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leeds: Monday, May 10: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; Jefferson; St. Clair; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WALKER...BLOUNT WEST CENTRAL ETOWAH...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville and Margaret.