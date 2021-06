MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get out and enjoy today while you can! Rain chances return this week to bring much needed rain to the area. Highs today will climb into the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies this week. After a weekend of the beaches being packed, it’s going to be another great day to hit the beach or pool if you can! Highs will feel comfortable and the sunshine will be around before clouds thicken up by the middle of the week.