Former UAP offical spurs investigation of Pentagon disinformation campaign

We recently learned that the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Defense had opened an evaluation of the Pentagon’s activities during investigations of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs, or UFOs for all of you old-school folks). At the time, the reason for this evaluation being launched was something of a mystery, but now there’s another IG story breaking in the news that may or may not be related. From the beginning of the public disclosure of the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and (later) the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force, the driving figure behind all of this activity has been Luis Elizondo, the former head of AATIP and a career military intelligence official until 2017. What’s been equally obvious for the past three years is that there were people in the Pentagon who were very unhappy with Elizondo going public with this information. There have been efforts to discredit him and deny his leadership role in these investigations. But now, according to a statement released by his attorney, it looks as if the conflict was even worse than we were led to believe. Politico is reporting today that Elizondo has filed a complaint with the Inspector General’s office alleging an ongoing Pentagon campaign to discredit him, damage his reputation and even threaten his security clearance.