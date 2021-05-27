Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon, TX

Vernon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Vernon (TX) Weather Channel
Vernon (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vernon: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Vernon (TX) Weather Channel

Vernon (TX) Weather Channel

Vernon, TX
151
Followers
480
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon (TX) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Vernon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VERNON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vernon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC485-487-180730- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0027.210517T1925Z-210520T0000Z/ /ELTT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 225 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Beaver Creek near Electra. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The Beaver Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, shallow and short duration flooding of lowlands along and near the creek may occur in southern Wilbarger County and southwestern Wichita County. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Beaver Creek near Electra affecting Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds, but the threat posed by these funnel clouds is low. Most funnel clouds will not reach the ground. If they do, weak tornadoes with brief wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH may occur. If you observe a funnel cloud or one is reported in your area, move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Tillman northwestern Wichita and east central Wilbarger Counties Until 415 PM CDT AT 348 PM CDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Davidson, moving southeast at 15 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Locations impacted include Davidson.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baylor, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Knox; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas Southern Foard County in northern Texas Northern Knox County in northern Texas Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Seymour, Benjamin, Gilliland, Vera, Truscott, Red Springs and Lake Kemp. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foard, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN FOARD AND WEST CENTRAL WILBARGER COUNTIES At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockett, moving southeast at 15 mph. The storm has weakened but may still be producing hail at least the size of quarters along with heavy rain. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vernon, Lockett and Rayland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardeman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardeman; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Medicine Mound, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe and Medicine Mound. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon (TX) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Vernon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VERNON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vernon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.