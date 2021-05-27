Vernon Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH