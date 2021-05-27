How to Store Wine Bottles on a Baseball Bat
Whether you live in an adorable studio apartment or are still trying to carve out a real living room somewhere in New York City, we know that wine storage can be a frustrating issue. That said, we’d be remised if we didn’t suggest the true and steadfast luxury of owning a real wine fridge, especially a temperature-controlled one and small enough to fit inside your coat closet, we understand that that’s not always the most viable ask for every wine lover.vinepair.com