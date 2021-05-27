Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holly Ridge, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holly Ridge

Posted by 
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Holly Ridge: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge, NC
80
Followers
484
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Ridge, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Craven County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JONES SOUTHERN CRAVEN...ONSLOW...SOUTHEASTERN DUPLIN AND WESTERN CARTERET COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Catherine Lake, or 9 miles southwest of Half Moon, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New River Station, Half Moon, Pumpkin Center, Camp Lejeune Center, Piney Green, Swansboro, Hubert, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Verona, Catherine Lake, Belgrade, Kuhns, Hammocks Beach, Albert J Ellis Airport, Richlands South, Hammocks Beach State Park and Deppe. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silverdale, or 8 miles east of Piney Green, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Silverdale, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Wildwood, Kuhns, Peletier, Bogue, Bogue Inlet Pier, Cedar Point and Indian Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10 AM.