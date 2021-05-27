Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowland, NC

Thursday sun alert in Rowland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ROWLAND, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Rowland, NC
107
Followers
484
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rowland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Inspiration#Snacks#Advice#Today#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Rowland, NCPosted by
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Rowland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rowland: Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Rowland, NCPosted by
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

4-day forecast for Rowland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rowland: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Rowland, NCPosted by
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Rowland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rowland: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Rowland, NCPosted by
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Rowland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rowland: Wednesday, May 12: Rain in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Robeson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROBESON AND NORTHWESTERN BLADEN COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 344 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near St. Pauls, or 11 miles east of Red Springs, moving southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include St. Pauls, Smiths, Rex, Howellsville, Bladen Community College, Tolarsville, Duart, Butters, Tobermory, Ruskin, White Oak, Barker Ten Mile, Parkton, Rennert, Dublin, Tar Heel and Lumber Bridge.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.