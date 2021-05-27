Emily Blunt Says Her First Kiss Was a 'Horror Show': I Was 'Wiping My Mouth Afterwards'

A hearing-impaired child leads the revolt against lethal aliens with super-sensitive ears in this follow up to the smash hit horror. The first Quiet Place movie emitted the most piercing silent scream imaginable. This sequel from writer-director John Krasinski may not quite have all its focus and intimate horror, while the borrowings from Alien, Jurassic Park and Jaws are admittedly more obvious this time around. But it’s a really effective and engrossing followup, with an absolutely sensational “prelude” sequence at the top of the movie, a barnstorming shocker equal to anything in AQP1 - showing the panic and terror that hit Planet Earth when we were initially invaded by these hideous blind beasts whose supersensitive hearing meant that humans could only survive by being silent. The slightest noise would bring slaughter.