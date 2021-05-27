Emily Blunt Says Her First Kiss Was a 'Horror Show': I Was 'Wiping My Mouth Afterwards'
Emily Blunt will always remember her first kiss — but not in the best way. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about the big life milestone, sharing that her first kiss took place at 13th birthday with a young man named Ashley Clark. After she revealed the antidote about her first kiss host Jimmy Kimmel the audience said "aww" in unison before the actress quickly quipped, "No! No, it was a horror show."people.com