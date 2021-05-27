Brad MUST Go

Longtime listener, first time caller. (I just created this account to try my hand at Fan Posting.) What is a coach's job? Merriam-Webster defines a coach as "a person who teaches and trains the members of a sports team, and makes decisions about how the team plays during games". I would also suggest the role of a coach is to motivate and inspire their team, while also cultivating buy-in to their game plans and culture. If we apply it specifically to the sport of basketball, I'll go further to suggest the coach has a duty to protect their players when the officials will not.