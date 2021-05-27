2021 Siri Remote review: A pricey but worthwhile upgrade for your Apple TV

Android TV is getting some brand-new remote-control features by way of your Android smartphone. Google announced the news today at its annual Google I/O developer conference. See, Google knows the pains of wanting to change the channel or adjust the volume on your TV when you can’t. Because, you lost the remote and now you have to get up every time you want to do anything with the TV. But who wants to do that? No one. Especially when you’re an hour or two into a new show you’ve been binging on your day off.