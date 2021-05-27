Cancel
2021 Siri Remote review: A pricey but worthwhile upgrade for your Apple TV

By Jason Cross
Macworld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price is hard to swallow, but the new Siri Remote is such an improvement over the prior one that you almost have to get it. If you already have an Apple TV 4K, it’s not worth replacing. Sure, the second-generation Apple TV 4K can playback 4K HDR content at 60fps, but there’s not much need for that yet. And there’s eARC support, too. If you’re an edge case where those features really matter a lot to you, you might consider buying the new model.

