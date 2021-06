Effective: 2021-05-11 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Ohio Scioto River Near Larue affecting Marion County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. Scioto River Near Prospect affecting Delaware and Marion Counties. Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Elyria. * Until late tonight. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.3 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township.