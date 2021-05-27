Cancel
Hondo, TX

Hondo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hondo (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Hondo: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Hondo (TX) Weather Channel

Hondo forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hondo: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hondo weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hondo: Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly Cloudy; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry, and Knippa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Medina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain occurred earlier this afternoon and creeks are streams are still elevated. Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frio Town, Yancey and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Fight and Holler Creek, Spring Branch, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Yoledigo Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, West Squirrel Creek, Sabinal River, East Elm Creek, Liveoak Creek, Rancheros Creek, Blanco Creek, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Leona River and Live Oak Creek.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Medina; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN UVALDE NORTHEASTERN ZAVALA...FRIO AND SOUTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Knippa to near Woodward. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Charlotte, Sabinal, Natalia, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, D`Hanis, Hilltop, Noonan, Quihi, Dunlay, Pearson, Bader, Bluff, Schattel and Derby. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bexar; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Medina County in south central Texas West central Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lacoste, or near Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lytle, Lacoste, Cliff, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Rio Medina, Sea World, Von Ormy, Macdona and Mangus Corner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MEDINA AND WEST CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cliff, or 8 miles north of Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Already received a report of a quarter sized hail at U.S. 90 and Montgomery Rd. The latest radar scan shows the storm weakening, however, could be producing penny sized hail. Will continue to monitor. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lacoste, Cliff, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Mico, Rio Medina, Sea World and Macdona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bandera, Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Kendall County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Hondo, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Walnut Grove, Nelson City, Pipe Creek, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Welfare, Leon Springs, Bandera Falls, Lakehills, The Dominion, Waring and Bergheim. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr, Medina, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr; Medina; Real; Uvalde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MEDINA...BANDERA...SOUTHERN KERR...NORTHEASTERN UVALDE AND REAL COUNTIES At 917 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Reagan Wells to near Knippa, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medina, Uvalde, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Sabinal, Knippa, Tuff, Rio Frio, Concan, Montell, Garner State Park, Reagan Wells, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Prade Ranch. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kerr, Kinney, Medina, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Edwards; Kerr; Kinney; Medina; Real; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Medina County in south central Texas Bandera County in south central Texas Southern Kerr County in south central Texas Northeastern Kinney County in south central Texas Uvalde County in south central Texas Southeastern Edwards County in south central Texas Real County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 858 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Laguna to near Uvalde, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Medina, Uvalde, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Sabinal, Camp Wood, Laguna, Barksdale, Tuff, Concan, Vance, Uvalde Estates, Cline, Reagan Wells, Utopia, Knippa, Blewett and Rio Frio. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Kendall; Kerr; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHEASTERN KERR...KENDALL AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Government Canyon State Natural Area, or 14 miles southwest of Boerne, moving north at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Boerne, Comfort, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Kendalia, Bandera Falls, The Dominion, Mico, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Welfare, Nelson City, Waring, Lakehills and Cliff. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Texas.