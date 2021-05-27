Hondo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain occurred earlier this afternoon and creeks are streams are still elevated. Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frio Town, Yancey and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Fight and Holler Creek, Spring Branch, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Yoledigo Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, West Squirrel Creek, Sabinal River, East Elm Creek, Liveoak Creek, Rancheros Creek, Blanco Creek, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Leona River and Live Oak Creek.