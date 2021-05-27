Cancel
Saluda, SC

Weather Forecast For Saluda

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Saluda: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(SALUDA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saluda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Saluda’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saluda: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Lexington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This storm may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern Lexington...southeastern Newberry and central Saluda Counties Until 400 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 329 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ridge Spring, or 9 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, up to penny sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Batesburg-Leesville, Saluda, Prosperity, Ridge Spring, Saluda County Airport, Dreher Island State Park, Summit, Little Mountain, Monetta, Ward, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Hollywood Elementary School and Emory. This includes Interstate 26 near mile marker 79.
Saluda County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Saluda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR MCDUFFIE...COLUMBIA...EDGEFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN SALUDA AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ridge Spring to near Appling, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Batesburg-Leesville, Martinez, Edgefield, Harlem, Johnston, Ridge Spring, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Edgefield County Airport, Riverwood, Village Plaza Shopping Center, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Saluda County Airport, Dearing and Monetta. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 167 and 198. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fairfield County in central South Carolina Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Blair to near Lake Greenwood State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Saluda, Whitmire, Prosperity, Newberry College, Monticello, Newberry County Airport, Blair, Pomaria, Silverstreet, Lebanon Fire Station, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Good Hope, Henderson Island, Belfast Wildlife Management Area, Mitford, Hollywood Elementary School, Chappells Fire Station and White Oak. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 77 between mile markers 47 and 50. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Edgefield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick; Saluda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR MCDUFFIE...COLUMBIA...EDGEFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN SALUDA AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ridge Spring to near Appling, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Batesburg-Leesville, Martinez, Edgefield, Harlem, Johnston, Ridge Spring, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Edgefield County Airport, Riverwood, Village Plaza Shopping Center, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Saluda County Airport, Dearing and Monetta. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 167 and 198. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lexington County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central South Carolina. For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Batesburg-Leesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park, Hibernia, Barr Lake and Red Bank Sports Complex. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 45 and 54. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH