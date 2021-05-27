Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Plains, MD

White Plains Weather Forecast

Posted by 
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in White Plains: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains, MD
115
Followers
478
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Port Tobacco River, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Port Tobacco River, Popes Creek, Saint Charles, Port Tobacco Village, Faulkner, Bel Alton and Port Tobacco. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH