White Plains Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH