The NFL released the full 2021 schedule last Wednesday and it include the Pittsburgh Steelers opening on the road for a seventh consecutive season as they will play the buffalo Bills in Week 1 in Buffalo. The last time the Steelers had a home opener in Week 1 was in 2014 against the Cleveland Browns and the current streak is by far the longest in the NFL at this point. Longtime NFL writer Peter King, however, doesn’t see why it’s such a big deal that the Steelers are opening the season on the road for the seventh consecutive year and doesn’t understand why fans of the team are so upset about with the steak.