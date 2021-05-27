Cancel
Violent Crimes

See Bleachers Perform New Song ‘How Dare You Want More’ on ‘Fallon’

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bleachers performed their new song “How Dare You Want More” from their upcoming album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. Before the performance, Jack Antonoff sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his band’s new LP, which features the first single, “Stop Making This Hurt,” and “Chinatown,” featuring Bruce Springsteen; on The Tonight Show, Antonoff talked about an incident he had while driving around with his fellow New Jersey rocker.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

