Daily Weather Forecast For Burnsville

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report snow or sleet accumulations to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey A WINTRY MIX WILL IMPACT SOME HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF MITCHELL YANCEY...AND NORTHWEST MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of an area of showers along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Spruce Pine to 13 miles northwest of Marion to 6 miles west of Burnsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. Higher elevations, particularly above 3500 feet, may experience a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Accumulation is not expected and road conditions should not be affected. Locations to be impacted include... Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Mount Mitchell State Park, Buladean, Bandana, Ramseytown, Green Mountain, and the Blue Ridge Parkway between Little Switzerland and Linville. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible in these areas, particularly if snow and sleet are also occurring.