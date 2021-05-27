Cancel
Franklinton, NC

Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast

Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Franklinton, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Friday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Nash A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NASH...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 12 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bailey, Bunn, Rolesville, Spring Hope, Youngsville and Middlesex. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Get weather-ready — Franklinton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Nash A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bunn, or 14 miles west of Nashville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nashville, Bailey, Bunn, Spring Hope, Middlesex and Pilot. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Vance by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN VANCE...SOUTHERN WARREN...NASH...CENTRAL SAMPSON...EDGECOMBE HALIFAX...WILSON...EASTERN JOHNSTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Louisburg to 8 miles northwest of Fremont to 10 miles south of Clinton. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Clinton, Nashville, Louisburg, Halifax, Wilson and Mount Olive.