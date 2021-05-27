Cancel
Louisville, TN

Weather Forecast For Louisville

Louisville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Louisville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;

Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Louisville, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Louisville, TN
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Louisville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Louisville: Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisville, TN
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Louisville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blount County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Blount County in east Tennessee Northern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Madisonville, Vonore, Citico Beach, Talassee, Tariffville, McGee Carson Peninsula, Fort Loudon State Park, Happy Valley, Cades Cove and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Blount County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Southeast Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Southeast Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1152 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Town Of Santeetlah, or 12 miles west of Robbinsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Citico, Cades Cove and Deals Gap. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southwestern North Carolina...and east Tennessee.
Blount County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND CENTRAL SEVIER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.