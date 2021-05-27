Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carriere, MS

Carriere Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Carriere: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel

Carriere (MS) Weather Channel

Carriere, MS
214
Followers
479
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carriere, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
Carriere, MSPosted by
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Carriere’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carriere: Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

No water shortage in spring 2021

We moved into our new home the first week of May 1992. We bought a load of centipede grass sod and laid it around the house. There was no rain in the forecast, so we turned on the sprinklers. And, then we kept the sprinklers running off and on for...
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Picayune, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads, Lacombe and Mcneil. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.