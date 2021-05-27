Carriere Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Picayune, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads, Lacombe and Mcneil. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.