4-Day Weather Forecast For Wiggins

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wiggins: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;