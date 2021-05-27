Cancel
Indian Head, MD

Thursday sun alert in Indian Head — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Indian Head (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(INDIAN HEAD, MD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Indian Head

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Indian Head: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(INDIAN HEAD, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Head. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Southwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Tobacco River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Bel Alton and Faulkner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH