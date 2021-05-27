Lake Station Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, GRUNDY, NORTHERN KANKAKEE, WILL, NORTHERN JASPER, LAKE IN, NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1157 AM CDT, Doppler Radar had indicated the heavy rain had ended across most of the Advisory Area. Water will subside through the afternoon but lingering minor flooding is still occurring due to the 2 to a little over 3 inches of rain that had fell since last evening based on observations and radar estimation. An example of minor flooding that the public reported was six inches to one foot of water on Indiana State Highway 2 near the community of Hebron at 1030 AM. Some locations that will experience flooding include South suburbs of Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Streator, Morris, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point and Harvey.