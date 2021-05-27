Cancel
Lake Station, IN

Lake Station Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Station: Thursday, May 27: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Frost Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, GRUNDY, NORTHERN KANKAKEE, WILL, NORTHERN JASPER, LAKE IN, NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1157 AM CDT, Doppler Radar had indicated the heavy rain had ended across most of the Advisory Area. Water will subside through the afternoon but lingering minor flooding is still occurring due to the 2 to a little over 3 inches of rain that had fell since last evening based on observations and radar estimation. An example of minor flooding that the public reported was six inches to one foot of water on Indiana State Highway 2 near the community of Hebron at 1030 AM. Some locations that will experience flooding include South suburbs of Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Streator, Morris, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point and Harvey.