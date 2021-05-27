4-Day Weather Forecast For Arden

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Arden: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;