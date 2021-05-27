Thursday sun alert in Barnesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-03 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Pike; Talbot; Upson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMAR...UPSON NORTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sprewell Bluff State Park, or 10 miles west of Thomaston...moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Thomaston, Woodland, Yatesville, Meansville, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, The Rock, Atwater, Lifsey Springs, Redbone Crossroads, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Crest, Pleasant Hill, Logtown, Sunnyside, Hannahs Mill, Piedmont and Big Lazer Creek Wma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH