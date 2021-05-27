Cancel
Barnesville, GA

Thursday sun alert in Barnesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Barnesville (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BARNESVILLE, GA) A sunny Thursday is here for Barnesville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnesville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Barnesville: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Barnesville forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Barnesville: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Lamar County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Monroe, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Monroe; Pike THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BIBB...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE MONROE...EASTERN UPSON...HOUSTON...SUMTER...CRISP...MACON...WESTERN PULASKI...DOOLY...PEACH...CRAWFORD AND LAMAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for central and west central Georgia.
Lamar County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Pike, Talbot, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Pike; Talbot; Upson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMAR...UPSON NORTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sprewell Bluff State Park, or 10 miles west of Thomaston...moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Thomaston, Woodland, Yatesville, Meansville, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, The Rock, Atwater, Lifsey Springs, Redbone Crossroads, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Crest, Pleasant Hill, Logtown, Sunnyside, Hannahs Mill, Piedmont and Big Lazer Creek Wma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH