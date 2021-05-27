Hebron Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN BOONE AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Batesville, moving east at 40 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Penny size hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Harrison, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Bright, Hidden Valley, Cleves, Milan, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Blue Jay, Guilford, Wilmington, Logan, Manchester, Grandview, Sunman and North Bend. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 169. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 4. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.