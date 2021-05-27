Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homestead, PA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HOMESTEAD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homestead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

Homestead, PA
52
Followers
484
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Advice#Health Authorities#Sun Thursday#Sun Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Warsaw, NCPosted by
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Biscoe, NCPosted by
Biscoe (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BISCOE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Biscoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Citronelle, ALPosted by
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(CITRONELLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citronelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Termo, CAPosted by
Termo Journal

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TERMO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Termo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Tillar, ARPosted by
Tillar Bulletin

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TILLAR, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tillar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.