Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngsville, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Youngsville

Posted by 
Youngsville (LA) Weather Channel
Youngsville (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Youngsville: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Youngsville (LA) Weather Channel

Youngsville (LA) Weather Channel

Youngsville, LA
98
Followers
467
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Youngsville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Breaux Bridge around 535 PM CDT. Arnaudville, Henderson and Cecilia around 545 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parks. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 104 and 121. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.6 Mon 1 pm CDT 11.9 11.5 11. 3
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Flooding Caused by Continuing Wet Pattern

“Yet another round of very heavy rain here across Acadiana over the last few days. Regions picking up 4 to 9 inches of rain and you can see the flooding occurring behind me but, how normal is this wet weather?. Acadiana is used to seeing flooding rains, this includes another...
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Numerous Lafayette Parish Road Closures Due to Flooding

It's going to be another soggy workday around Acadiana, and due to overnight showers, we already have numerous road closures due to flooding. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has released a list of current road closures around Lafayette Parish. Certainly, this list will change throughout the day as more rain moves across Acadiana. We'll keep this list updated, and you can also check road closures HERE from the Lafayette Consolidated Government.