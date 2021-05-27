Cancel
Sparta, GA

Sparta Weather Forecast

Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sparta: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Sparta, GA
Monday has sun for Sparta — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPARTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sparta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Sparta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sparta: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin, Hancock, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Baldwin; Hancock; Putnam The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Baldwin County in central Georgia Southeastern Putnam County in central Georgia Southwestern Hancock County in east central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Resseaus Crossroads, or 9 miles south of Eatonton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Meriwether, Resseaus Crossroads, Plant Harlee Branch and Underwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Hancock, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baldwin; Hancock; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BALDWIN...SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM AND SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meriwether, or near Milledgeville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Meriwether, Plant Harlee Branch and Underwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Hancock, Jones, Laurens, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Hancock; Jones; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central and east central Georgia. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Baldwin County in central Georgia Southern Hancock County in east central Georgia Southwestern Glascock County in east central Georgia Northern Washington County in east central Georgia Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 306 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Underwood, or 7 miles east of Milledgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Davisboro, Avera, Mitchell, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Downs, Beulah, Warthen, Underwood, Linton, Grange, Stapletons Crossroads and Agricola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH