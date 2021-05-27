Sparta Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central and east central Georgia. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Baldwin County in central Georgia Southern Hancock County in east central Georgia Southwestern Glascock County in east central Georgia Northern Washington County in east central Georgia Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 306 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Underwood, or 7 miles east of Milledgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Davisboro, Avera, Mitchell, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Downs, Beulah, Warthen, Underwood, Linton, Grange, Stapletons Crossroads and Agricola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH