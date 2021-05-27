Cancel
Hertford, NC

Hertford Weather Forecast

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hertford: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Hertford, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HERTFORD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hertford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS AND CENTRAL CURRITUCK COUNTIES At 730 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Mills to 7 miles southeast of Burgess. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Morgans Corner, Corolla, Burgess, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank and Poplar Branch. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Pasquotank; Perquimans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BERTIE GATES...CHOWAN...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN WESTERN PERQUIMANS...HERTFORD...SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE WESTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE THE CITY OF FRANKLIN...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH AND THE CITY OF SUFFOLK At 648 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zuni to near Aulander. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Windsor, Hertford, Aulander, Gatesville, Ryland, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Sunbury, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gates and Winton. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.