Wallace, NC

Wallace Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Wallace: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Monday has sun for Wallace — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALLACE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wallace. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Wallace’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wallace: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Duplin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duplin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duplin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN DUPLIN COUNTY At 924 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Harrells, or 16 miles southwest of Wallace, moving east at 55 mph. The worst part of the storm is expected to stay just south of the Duplin County line, but we may still experience winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wallace, Rose Hill, Cypress Creek, Chinquapin, Harrells, Greenevers and Teachey. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.