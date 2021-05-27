Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eastman, GA

Thursday has sun for Eastman — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman, GA
228
Followers
482
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastman, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nws#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Advice#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eastman: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Eastman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eastman: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Eastman

(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eastman: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Eastman weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eastman: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;