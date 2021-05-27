Cancel
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(PASS CHRISTIAN, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Pass Christian, MSPosted by
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Pass Christian Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pass Christian: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage overnight tonight then fall to 4.5 feet on Tuesday. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be impassable with deep water on the east bridge approach.
Pass Christian, MSPosted by
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Pass Christian’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pass Christian: Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Harrison County, MSWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

It is going to be a damp through tomorrow. There is a Flash Flood Watch through today at 6 PM. There will be some on and off showers today and even into the overnight hours. There is a frontal system draped through South Mississippi, and it is keeping us quite humid and unsettled. Keep your rain gear handy because you will likely need it. Once the front passes to our South around the middle of the day Thursday, we will get a dip in the dew point temperatures making it feel less humid. We will also see a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the overnight hours. Mainly though, we’ll dry out! Friday through the weekend look sunny, dry and warm to even hot.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1056 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Biloxi, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Lyman and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 33 and 52. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentWLOX

Storms possible overnight

There is a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday at 1 PM. Additional rainfall accumulation will be between one and two inches with some higher amounts in isolated areas. It has been a soaker today. There will still be some on and off showers through the overnight hours and more widespread showers and storms after 3 AM.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.
Harrison County, MSwxxv25.com

Hurricane Preparedness Week starts today

It’s going to be an active hurricane season according to Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton. It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and here are a few tips to keep you and your families safe ahead of the storm. Plan ahead, plan for your family, plan for your pets, and ensure everyone...
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Multiple periods of rainfall will stretch into tomorrow. Some areas as of this morning have already received 5 to 8 inches of rain and an additional 2 to 4 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible through tomorrow. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.