Bessemer City, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Bessemer City

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bessemer City: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Bessemer City, NC
Cleveland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND NORTHWESTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Shelby, or over Lawndale, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Shelby, Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Patterson Springs, Fallston, Polkville, Waco and Kingstown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Cabarrus County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG AND NORTHEASTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 959 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Gastonia, or near Stanley, moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Huntersville, Northeast Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Dallas, Stanley, Ranlo, University City and Iron Station. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Gaston County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: A brief, weak tornado is likely. Mobile homes could be flipped. Falling trees can cause death or serious injury, and major damage to houses. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Gaston The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern York County in Upstate South Carolina East central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1237 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of York, or near Smyrna, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Crowders Mountain State Park around 1240 PM EDT. Clover and Kings Mountain State Park around 1250 PM EDT. Gastonia and South Gastonia around 100 PM EDT. Cramerton, Lake Wylie, Mcadenville, Belmont and Lowell around 110 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Kings Creek, Bethany and Crowders. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN