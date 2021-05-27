Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bunker Hill, WV

Bunker Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bunker Hill: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain Showers Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel

Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel

Bunker Hill, WV
126
Followers
481
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bunker Hill, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bunker Hill, WVPosted by
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel

Bunker Hill is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(BUNKER HILL, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bunker Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 9 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Vanville, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH