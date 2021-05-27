Cancel
Camden, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Camden

Camden (TN) Weather Channel
Camden (TN) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Camden: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Camden (TN) Weather Channel

Camden (TN) Weather Channel

Camden, TN
Camden (TN) Weather Channel

Camden is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CAMDEN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Camden (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Camden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Camden: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Henry A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR Northeastern Carroll County in western Tennessee Central Benton County in western Tennessee Southern Henry County in western Tennessee At 429 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds 45 to 55 mph was located near Routon, or 7 miles east of McKenzie, moving east at 30 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northeastern Carroll...central Benton and southern Henry Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Henderson, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Henderson; Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN HENDERSON...BENTON...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HENRY AND NORTHERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 454 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wildersville, or near Natchez Trace State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington, Huntingdon, Camden, Natchez Trace State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, New Johnsonville, Bruceton, Blue Goose, Vale, Bargerton, Wildersville, Springville, Parkers Crossroads, Hollow Rock, Big Sandy, Henry, Clarksburg, Hickory Flat, Dollar and Old Springville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR BENTON...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND HENRY COUNTIES At 436 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Paris Landing State Park to Bruceton, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paris, Huntingdon, Camden, Paris Landing State Park, Bruceton, Routon, Vale, Springville, Hollow Rock, Puryear, Big Sandy, Henry, Mansfield, Old Springville, Sunnyside, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Ephesus. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH