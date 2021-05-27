Dayton Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-05 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOWS WITH AREAS OF SIGNIFICANT BLOWING DUST POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING Winds are expected to increase such that areas of blowing dust are likely Thursday afternoon and evening to the east of dry lake beds from Pershing County south to Mineral County. The worst conditions are expected across Pershing County and north of Highway 50 and east of Highway 95 into portions of Churchill County where visibilities could drop below 1 mile at times. In addition to dust from the increased winds, isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to be fairly dry, moving off to the north and northeast rapidly with gusty outflow winds of 40-50 mph and only localized rainfall. Gusty outflow winds could bring dust storm conditions with visibilities rapidly falling below 1/2 mile, especially if a line of thunderstorms creates a large area of strong outflow winds. If you do get caught in low visibility due to blowing dust, pull off the roadway safely and turn off all lights.