Dayton, NV

Dayton Weather Forecast

Dayton (NV) Weather Channel
Dayton (NV) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dayton: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Dayton (NV) Weather Channel

Dayton (NV) Weather Channel

Dayton, NV
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(DAYTON, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Carson City, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Lightning and gusty winds will be possible with this storm and could be a hazard for high profile vehicles. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Thunderstorms have formed and will continue into the Evening At 316 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms forming in west-central Nevada. These storms are forming along Highway 95 A northeastward to locations west of Lovelock and are moving northeast at 25 mph. Main concerns at this time are for travelers along Interstate 80 in the vicinity of Lovelock where blowing dust could rapidly limit visibility. Winds in excess of 40 mph, areas of dense blowing dust capable of reducing visibility to less than 1/2 mile, small hail, and heavy showers will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Lahontan Reservoir, Fernley, Oreana, Middlegate, Trinity Junction, Hazen, Imlay, Stillwater, Unionville, Nixon, Silver Springs, Junction U.S 50 And NV 121 (Dixie Valley Rd), Junction U.S 50 And NV 116 (Stuart Rd), Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Fairview Peak and Dixie Valley.
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOWS WITH AREAS OF SIGNIFICANT BLOWING DUST POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING Winds are expected to increase such that areas of blowing dust are likely Thursday afternoon and evening to the east of dry lake beds from Pershing County south to Mineral County. The worst conditions are expected across Pershing County and north of Highway 50 and east of Highway 95 into portions of Churchill County where visibilities could drop below 1 mile at times. In addition to dust from the increased winds, isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to be fairly dry, moving off to the north and northeast rapidly with gusty outflow winds of 40-50 mph and only localized rainfall. Gusty outflow winds could bring dust storm conditions with visibilities rapidly falling below 1/2 mile, especially if a line of thunderstorms creates a large area of strong outflow winds. If you do get caught in low visibility due to blowing dust, pull off the roadway safely and turn off all lights.