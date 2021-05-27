Take advantage of Thursday sun in Gray Court

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This storm has a history of producing strong tornadoes. Another strong tornado could develop at any time. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northeast of Greenwood, or near Cross Hill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Laurens and east central Greenwood Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN