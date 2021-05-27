Cancel
Gray Court, SC

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Gray Court

Posted by 
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAY COURT, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray Court. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Gray Court, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Gray Court, SC
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Gray Court Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray Court: Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Rain Showers;
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Gray Court’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray Court: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Gray Court

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray Court: Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight Chance Rain Showers;
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day forecast for Gray Court

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray Court: Tuesday, May 4: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Abbeville County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Greater Greenville; Greenwood; Laurens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ELBERT SOUTHEASTERN HART...WESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON...CENTRAL ABBEVILLE AND NORTHERN GREENWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hartwell, moving east at 55 mph. Locations to be impacted include Hartwell, Abbeville, Greenwood, Belton, Honea Path, Ware Shoals, Due West, Iva, Lake Secession and Cross Hill. Wind gusts up to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Abbeville, SCFOX Carolina

Tornado warning for Abbeville, Greenwood, and Laurens counties

UPDATE: The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Laurens County until 3:30pm. Tornado warnings for Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville Counties have been extended until 3:30pm. As we start this new work-week some much needed rain is on the way. However it'll come with the cost of the possibility of...
Greenwood County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This storm has a history of producing strong tornadoes. Another strong tornado could develop at any time. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northeast of Greenwood, or near Cross Hill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Laurens and east central Greenwood Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Greenwood County, SCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This storm has a history of producing strong tornadoes. Another strong tornado could develop at any time. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northeast of Greenwood, or near Cross Hill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Laurens and east central Greenwood Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN