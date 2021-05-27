Cancel
Kearneysville, WV

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel
Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KEARNEYSVILLE, WV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kearneysville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kearneysville: Sunday, May 30: Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kearneysville’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kearneysville: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Get weather-ready — Kearneysville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kearneysville: Thursday, May 13: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Jefferson County, WVwfmd.com

NWS Confirms Tornado Caused Damage In Jefferson County

The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly two-miles, one person was injured. Charles Town, WV – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Ranson, West Virginia on Monday May 3, 2021. An EF-1 tornado with peak wind speed of 90 miles an hour, traveled...
Ranson, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Severe weather collapses Universal Forest building, cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLES TOWN — Severe weather caused a structure to collapse at Ranson’s Universal Forest Products facility Monday night, according to Independent Fire Co. Captain Billy McDonald. The call came in at 6:35 p.m., McDonald explained, and in addition to the building collapse, there were initial reports that workers may have...
Ranson, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Storm rattles Ranson: Possible tornado leaves property damage in wake

RANSON —A tornado passed through Ranson and parts of Charles Town early Monday night, causing mild to moderate damage. Two buildings at a Ranson lumber manufacturing outlet collapsed during a severe thunderstorm that passed through Jefferson County on Monday evening. The storm damage from high winds occurred about 6:30 p.m....
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Southern Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Northern Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Shepherdstown... Ranson Inwood... Kearneysville Sharpsburg... Shenandoah Junction Rohrersville... Gapland Antietam... Brownsville Winebrenners Cross... Martinsburg Airport Vanville... Moler Crossroads Arden... Bakerton Bunker Hill... Gerrardstown Glengary Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, WVweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corporation Of Ranson, or over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harpers Ferry around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Shenandoah Junction, Bolivar, Pleasantville, Neersville, Millville, Bakerton and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH