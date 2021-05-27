Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corporation Of Ranson, or over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harpers Ferry around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Shenandoah Junction, Bolivar, Pleasantville, Neersville, Millville, Bakerton and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN