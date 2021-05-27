Cancel
Mary Esther, FL

Mary Esther Daily Weather Forecast

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel
Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mary Esther: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel

Mary Esther, FL
Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Mary Esther — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARY ESTHER, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mary Esther. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 641 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Baker to 5 miles southeast of Oriole Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN COVINGTON AND NORTHERN OKALOOSA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL OKALOOSA AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Roeville, or 13 miles east of Milton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker and Roeville.