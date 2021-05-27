Thursday sun alert in Hampton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.