Hampton, SC

Thursday sun alert in Hampton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hampton (SC) Weather Channel
Hampton (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HAMPTON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Weather Forecast For Hampton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hampton: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hampton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hampton: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Forecast: The next 4 days in Hampton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hampton: Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Get weather-ready — Hampton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hampton: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Hampton forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hampton: Sunday, May 2: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Monday, May 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Tuesday, May 4: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Advisory issued for Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall extending from Allendale and Varnville east to Moncks Corner and Saint Stephen. As much as an inch of rain has already fallen in a few areas this evening and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through 1015 PM as these storms persist. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.