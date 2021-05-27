Thursday sun alert in Hampton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall extending from Allendale and Varnville east to Moncks Corner and Saint Stephen. As much as an inch of rain has already fallen in a few areas this evening and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through 1015 PM as these storms persist. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.