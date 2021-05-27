Cancel
Townsend, DE

Thursday has sun for Townsend — 3 ways to make the most of it

Townsend (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TOWNSEND, DE) A sunny Thursday is here for Townsend, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Townsend: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Townsend: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Townsend

(TOWNSEND, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Townsend. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Townsend’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Townsend: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Townsend

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Townsend: Tuesday, May 4: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Chance Rain Showers;
Kent County, DE

Special Weather Statement issued for Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; New Castle A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE NORTHERN KENT...NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE AND NORTHEASTERN KENT COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Massey, or 13 miles southwest of Middletown, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dover, Smyrna, Camden, Clayton, Cheswold, Millington, Sudlersville, Woodside, Viola, Hartly, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Hazlettville, Delaney Corner, Dover Base Housing, Crumpton, Dover Speedway, Sassafras, Rising Sun, Massey and Morgnec. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Townsend, DE
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Townsend: Monday, May 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Tuesday, May 4: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;