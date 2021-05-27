Thursday has sun for Townsend — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; New Castle A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE NORTHERN KENT...NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE AND NORTHEASTERN KENT COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Massey, or 13 miles southwest of Middletown, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dover, Smyrna, Camden, Clayton, Cheswold, Millington, Sudlersville, Woodside, Viola, Hartly, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Hazlettville, Delaney Corner, Dover Base Housing, Crumpton, Dover Speedway, Sassafras, Rising Sun, Massey and Morgnec. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.