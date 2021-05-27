Bonaire Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Twiggs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN BLECKLEY AND SOUTHERN TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Bullard, or 10 miles southwest of Jeffersonville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...up to penny sized hail and frequent lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Some locations in the path of this storm include Warner Robins, Danville, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Royal, Coley Station, Tarversville, District Path, Bullard, Porter and Cary. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH