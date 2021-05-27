Oneonta Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Blount County in central Alabama Northeastern St. Clair County in central Alabama Northwestern Calhoun County in east central Alabama Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1106 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Centre, Cedar Bluff, Blountsville, Cleveland, Centre Municipal Airport, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Forney, Dallas, Glencoe, Warrior, Ashville, Sardis City and Locust Fork. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area over the next few hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.