Oneonta Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Blount County in central Alabama Northern St. Clair County in central Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Glencoe, Ashville, Sardis City, Locust Fork, Steele, Altoona, Snead, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Reece City and Allgood. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED