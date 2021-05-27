Cancel
Oneonta, AL

Oneonta Daily Weather Forecast

Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Oneonta: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Oneonta, AL
Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Oneonta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oneonta: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; Jefferson; St. Clair; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WALKER...BLOUNT WEST CENTRAL ETOWAH...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville and Margaret.
Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Oneonta

(ONEONTA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oneonta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and northeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Blount County in central Alabama * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1026 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nectar, or 7 miles west of Cleveland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oneonta, Blountsville, Cleveland, Altoona, Snead, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Allgood, Fairview, Nectar, Rosa, McLarty, Bangor, Brooksville, Easley, Chamblees Mill, Fowler Spring and Hendrix. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Blount County in central Alabama Northeastern St. Clair County in central Alabama Northwestern Calhoun County in east central Alabama Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1106 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Centre, Cedar Bluff, Blountsville, Cleveland, Centre Municipal Airport, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Forney, Dallas, Glencoe, Warrior, Ashville, Sardis City and Locust Fork. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area over the next few hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for Blount County in central Alabama Northeastern St. Clair County in central Alabama Northwestern Calhoun County in east central Alabama Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Centre, Cedar Bluff, Blountsville, Cleveland, Centre Municipal Airport, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Forney, Dallas, Glencoe, Warrior, Ashville, Sardis City and Locust Fork. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BLOUNT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and northeastern Alabama.
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Blount, Etowah, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Blount County in central Alabama Northern St. Clair County in central Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Glencoe, Ashville, Sardis City, Locust Fork, Steele, Altoona, Snead, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Reece City and Allgood. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED